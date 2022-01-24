TTP Escalating Terrorist Threats In Pak, Armed Forces On High Alert, Claims Interior Min

In the wake of a recent spike in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, the nation's interior minister, stated that the government had sent a warning to all armed troops in the country, urging them to be watchful. Further, the country's media has expressed alarm about the pattern, in which some specialists have predicted that it would continue to take place in the coming weeks. This heightened alert came after an explosion rocked Lahore's Anarkali neighbourhood that killed three people and injured 26 more, ANI reported.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has expanded terrorist assaults in Pakistan after the Afghan Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan, according to an opinion piece published in the Dawn newspaper. Following this, Rashid claimed on Saturday that the nation has seen a rise "in the wave (of terrorism)" in recent months, with terrorism occurrences up by roughly 35% since August 15. He believes, “This cannot bring down our nation, morale, spirit and armed forces," as per ANI. Rasheed has further accused an "atmosphere of terror" in Pakistan of "small remnants of groups" ousted by the Taliban.

Attacks demonstrate the terrorist group's objective to instil fear

Furthermore, according to Pakistani security analyst Muhammad Amir Rana, writing for Dawn, the assault demonstrates the terrorist group's objective to instil fear. Rana added that if additional strikes occur, roadblocks and checkpoints would be reinstated on Islamabad's roadways. “Only recently, a sense of security had returned when the number of security check posts was reduced to a minimum," he stated.

TTP, according to Rana, is not only a significant perpetrator of violence in Pakistan but also a supporter of Al Qaeda as well as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement's regional operations (ETIM). The Pakistani security analyst went on to claim that any possible collaboration between the TTP and Al Qaeda or ETIM against Chinese interests might be fatal and result in a diplomatic catastrophe. He warned that in order to preserve lives in Pakistan, the nation must create a new method to deal with the TTP menace.

In addition to this, previously, the Pakistani Interior Minister stated that the discussions between the Imran Khan government and the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan crumbled because of the TTP's severe demands. According to Samaa TV reporting, he indicated that they held talks with various TTP groups. However, their conditions made it impossible to achieve an agreement.

The Minister further stated that the Taliban was facilitating the talks with the TTP because earlier, they had agreed never to use its territory against the Taliban. According to ANI, he stated that the TTP had breached the truce, which is why there had been an uptick in terror activities.

