TTP Orders Ceasefire To Its Commanders As Imran Khan's Govt Signs Deal With Terrorists

In a massive development, a day after Pakistan signed a secret peace agreement with banned terrorist group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which is responsible for killing 144 children in Peshawar, the terror group leadership has shared a letter of ceasefire to its commanders, asking them to refrain from action against Pakistan from November 9 to December 9.

In a letter to its commanders, the TTP stated, "Mujahideen are informed that the process of negotiating with the government of Pakistan has already started so we have agreed to move forward this month which will be applied from head to toe. Therefore, it is ordered to refrain from any kind of action during the said period."

TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani on Monday informed that the ceasefire will be effective from November 9 and will end on December 9. It is expected to be extended as both parties are committed to holding further talks. The banned terrorist group was formed in the year 2007 and is behind several deadly terror attacks in Islamabad for the last 14 years, killing hundreds of people.

Pakistan government’s spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Monday, said, "The government of Pakistan and banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (Pakistan Taliban) have agreed on a complete ceasefire."

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had landed in a pool of controversy last month after he had revealed in a state TV interview that his government was in talks with the TTP for "reconciliation", according to PTI.

Pakistan Supreme Court Summons Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Pakistan Supreme Court has summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear in court regarding the Army Public School case. The PM was summoned by a three-judge bench also comprising of CJ Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

As per the reports, the judge was not satisfied with the justification provided by the Attorney General of Pakistan on actions against the perpetrators. He is accused of allegedly negotiating with the terrorists.

The Pakistani government was previously accused by neighbouring countries like India, of directly dealing with terror outfits. The incident in question is the Peshawar school massacre, as it is alleged that the government must have dealt with the Taliban while also taking action against the terrorists.