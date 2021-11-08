TTP-Pakistan Talks: Read About The Rise Of Terror Group Imran Khan's Govt Is In Talks With

There are signals that Pakistan’s government is moving toward peace talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group in a bid to end nearly two decades of militancy in the nation. It was recently reported that Imran Khan-led PTI government, with the help of Islamic Emirate’s acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, reached a tentative understanding with TTP, which is the "ideological twin" of the Afghan Taliban. The "direct, face-to-face" talks between the two sides being held in Afghanistan's Khost province for nearly two weeks resulted in an understanding to declare a country-wide truce, conditional to the release of some TTP foot soldiers as part of confidence-building measures, The Dawn reported.

"The truce will come into effect once the prisoners are released," the media outlet’s sources said on conditions of anonymity, adding that "The tentative month-long truce shall be extendable, depending on how these negotiations go forward.”

Conflict between TTP and Pakistan govt

Notably, for some time now, Pakistan has been in talks with the TTP about laying down its arms and stopping violence against the nation. The TTP, on the other hand, wants to follow in the footsteps of its Afghan counterparts and establish their interpretations of Sharia - a hard-line form of Islamic governance - in Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention that the TTP, which is also known as the ‘Pakistani Taliban’, had previously stated its aim to overthrow the government in Islamabad by waging violent military campaigns against the state.

In response, the Pakistani military had launched a major operation against the militants in North Waziristan, the last bastion of the TTP, forcing them to flee into neighbouring Afghanistan. However, the militants using the sanctuary in Afghan have been launching frequent cross-border attacks, assassinations, fire-raids and bombing in different parts of the nation. The attacks have also seen an uptick in Pakistan since the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August.

According to data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based research organisation, there has been a surge in violence in Pakistan this year and the TTP is mainly responsible. As per the data, the TTP carried out 95 attacks last year, killing 140 people, and 44 attacks in the first six months of this year. Experts say that as the Afghan Taliban made rapid progress in the war-ravaged nation and started gaining control of various provinces from July onwards, the TTP also increased their activity.

The PIPS reported that from July until September, the terror outfit carried out another 44 attacks, claiming 73 lives. Those killed in the attacks were mostly members of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies. Separately, on 20 October, four Pakistani security personnel died when a roadside bomb exploded near the Afghan border. That same morning, a sepoy succumbed to TTP’s gunfire at a check post in the Hangu district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Who are the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan?

The TTP was founded by Baitullah Mehsud in South Waziristan at the end of 2007. The group was formed in response to a Pakistani military operation clearing the Lal Masjid mosque in Islamabad where a radical preacher held sway. However, after the formation of TTP, the group went on a rampage against the Pakistani state, targeting both civilians and security forces. But the Pakistani army retaliated and pushed the TTP leadership to Afghanistan, where it has been based since 2015, conducting a "low-intensity" warfare against Pakistan.

The Pakistani government has sought to negotiate a peace deal with various factions with the Pakistan Taliban through the years. However, until now, the TTP leadership repeatedly rejected the talks and resolved to continue its fight for the establishment of a Sharia state in Pakistan. But now the terror outfit has reportedly reached a “tentative understanding” with Imran Khan-led government, meaning that the TTP now might surrender arms and reconcile in return for amnesty.

(With inputs from PTI)