Two Pakistan MNAs 'locked Up In Container For 4 Hours', Forced To Vote For PM Khan: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday alleged that two Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) were forced to vote in favour of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after they resisted and were ‘locked up in a container for four hours’ by secret agencies personnel. News agency ANI reported citing another media outlet that in a press conference after a meeting to discuss plans related to the anti-government long march, Maryam said that government lawmakers were “in touch” with her party and alleged that the agencies had even “made people disappear” on behalf of Khan before Saturday’s trust vote.

Pakistan Prime Minister reportedly decided to take a vote of confidence after finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh faced a drubbing in the Senate election, restating the demand by Opposition to call for Khan’s resignation. Imran Khan did not take the vote and said it “has no legal, Constitutional, political or moral value", the PML-N leader said. She said made the claim about the government using secret agents citing her “personal knowledge”. Maryam further slammed the “shameful” Khan government after he won the no-confidence motion by securing 178 votes

"It has come to our personal knowledge that two MNAs who were not ready to vote for [the prime minister] until the last moment were taken to the compound of an institution in Golra (near Islamabad), kept locked up in a container there for four hours and were forced by personnel of agencies to vote in favour of Imran Khan," she said.

"The way you used Pakistan's secret agencies for your benefit is very shameful. Is this all agencies in Pakistan are left for? Will their role from now on be to throw their institution into politics in order to protect a man who is being rejected by the people?" she added.

Read - PSL 2021 NOT Insured For Pandemics By PCB, Pakistan Cricket On The Edge Over Huge Losses

Read - Train Derails Killing 1, Injuring 40 In Southern Pakistan

Maryam said Khan knew he would ‘lose badly’

Further, the PML-N vice president reportedly also noted that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan knew he would “lose badly” if the agencies had not catered to his help. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) an alliance of 11 opposition parties in Pakistan, has announced a long march in Islamabad on March 26 after rejecting Imran Khan’s vote of confidence and dared him to take trust vote directly from the nation.

Maryam alleged that the vote of confidence that according to her, was taken forcibly from Khan’s own lawmakers after making them “inaccessible” meant, “Imran Khan, you know that your time is up. You know that it is over for you."

Read - Gunmen Ambush Pakistan Navy Vehicle, Killing 1, Wounding 2

Read - Pakistan Oppn Claims 16 MNAs Sold Trust Vote To PM Imran Khan; Others 'forced At Gunpoint'

