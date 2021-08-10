Two Pakistanis Among 12 Terrorists Killed In US-backed Afghan Airstrikes In Nejrab Dist

On Tuesday, at least 12 Talibani terrorists were killed in their hideouts during a US-backed Afghanistan Military airstrike in Kapisa province in Nejrab district of Afghanistan. As per reports, two terrorists among the 12 killed were Pakistani natives. The strike swiped off four Talibani commanders besides weapons and ammunition, the Defense Ministry of Afghanistan said.

The Defence Ministry claimed to have killed over 579 Taliban terrorists and wounded over 161 in the last 24 hours as a part of the ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Khost, Logar, Paktia, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar and Kunduz. Furthermore, another 572 were eliminated on August 9, Monday after an airstrike in Laghman, Ghazni, Paktika, Uruzgan, and Sar-e-pol, an official press release by the Defence Ministry informed. 385 Taliban terrorists were killed and 210 others were wounded in Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Samangan, and Helman.

Afghan forces with support from USAF launch retaliatory airstrike against the Taliban

With the support of the US Air Force, the Afghan forces have initiated a counter-attack against the rogue Taliban forces. The terrorists have been actively occupying territories since the evacuation of the US military troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban has dominance over nine of the city's 10 police districts, according to the Associated Press. The captured districts include Zaranj, a crucial city on the Iranian border. On Monday, the ANI reported that the Taliban took over another provincial capital in North Aybak City without any retaliation from Afghan Defence Forces. Following the exit of the US troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban has also escalated strafe on capital cities of major provinces like Balkh, Baghlan, Badakshan, and Farah.

US stays firm on removal of troops

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, on August 2, said that the US's decision of 'sudden' withdrawal of troops amidst the escalation of Talibani violence has further deteriorated the situation. The Taliban insurgency has skyrocketed amidst the evacuation of the US troop from several provinces of Afghanistan. However, President Joe Biden has stayed firm on withdrawing the army from the war-stricken country. Biden has ordered forces to pull out before the September 11 deadline.

