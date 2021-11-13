Two police constables killed in bomb blast in north-west Pakistan

Peshawar, Nov 13 (PTI) Two Pakistani police constables guarding a dam were killed on Saturday when a roadside bomb exploded in the restive tribal region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, security officials said.

The two police constables were on duty patrolling the Raghagan Dam of Bajaur district in north-west Pakistan, when unknown assailants detonated the bomb using a remote-control device that killed them, Abdus Samad Khan, Bajaur District Police chief, said.

Police have cordoned off the area and a search is underway to nab the attackers, Khan said.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bajaur has been the bastion of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned terrorist outfit operating along the Afghan-Pakistan border.

They have been involved in a slew of attacks against Pakistan’s security forces for more than a decade.

However, the group has been involved in talks with the Pakistan government, who is trying to use the influence of the Afghan Taliban over the TTP to broker a peace deal.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan government and the TTP had agreed on a month-long ceasefire to further talks for achieving lasting peace in the country. PTI AYZ VM VM VM

