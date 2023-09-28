Last Updated:

UAE Minister's Uncanny Resemblance To Pakistan's Maryam Nawaz Sparks Social Media Frenzy

A video featuring the UAE's Minister of State, Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, left social media astonished at her uncanny resemblance to Pakistan's Maryam Nawaz.

Pakistan News
 
Digital Desk
UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy (left); Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser, Maryam Nawaz | Image: X/ANI


A video featuring the UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, addressing the United Nations General Assembly, has ignited a social media storm. Netizens are in awe of her uncanny resemblance to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser, Maryam Nawaz.

In the video, Al Hashimy can be seen delivering her speech on the global stage. Her style of speaking, attire, and hairstyle bear a striking resemblance to those of Maryam Nawaz, sparking widespread speculation and commentary on social media.

Comparisons and speculations abound

The remarkable likeness between the Emirati minister and the Pakistani political leader has prompted social media users to share their thoughts and draw intriguing comparisons between the two prominent figures.

One user humorously pondered whether Maryam Nawaz had drawn inspiration from the Emirati minister, or if the influence flowed in the opposite direction, suggesting that the two might have been influenced by each other's styles.

PML-N supporters were quick to assert that it was Minister Al Hashimy who had seemingly imitated their leader. They claimed that Maryam exuded a unique aura that compelled world leaders to follow her lead.

On the other side of the spectrum, Maryam's political rivals seized the opportunity to take a playful jab at her. They chimed in with sarcastic comments, injecting humor into the online conversation surrounding the perceived resemblance. "Mariam look like Reem Ebrahim or Reem look like mariam?........... mariam is not of a worth that someone should copy her," a user said.

First Published:
