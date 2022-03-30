Ultimate Betrayal? Imran-stooge Fawad Chaudhry's MNA Cousin Rebels; Joins Opposition Meet

Cornered Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday effectively lost the majority in the assembly after key partners of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party joined the ranks of the Opposition, which has tabled a no-confidence motion against his government in the National Assembly. According to sources, a meeting of Opposition leaders was also held at Sindh House and a whopping 196 members of the assembly have attended the meeting, including a large rebel contingent from Imran Khan's PTI.

Republic learned that 22 MNAs from the Imran Khan-led party have joined the united Opposition's meeting on Wednesday and one among them is Farukh Chaudhry, the cousin of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who has reached Sindh House to attend the Opposition meeting. Sources also shared that signatures were taken from all the members of the assembly who joined the meeting.

'Secret letter' to be presented in NSC meeting

In a major development, the 'sealed, secret letter', which Imran Khan has been touting to back his claim of a 'foreign conspiracy' to topple the current government, is set to be presented by the Prime Minister in an upcoming on-camera NSC meeting. Khan has already briefed 14 journalists on the said letter and sources have revealed that in the letter, the indication is that a foreign country is dissatisfied with Pakistan's policies, including its foreign policy in the backdrop of Russia's aggression in Ukraine and Khan's visit to Russia at the onset of the invasion.

#BREAKING | 'Secret letter' received by Pakistan Foreign Ministry; sender annoyed with Imran Khan's Russia visit: Sources



Watch #LIVE updates on the Pakistan political turmoil here - https://t.co/qZSNtgl6qk pic.twitter.com/tw56Wv2K85 — Republic (@republic) March 30, 2022

Opposition parties seek Imran Khan's resignation

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Pakistan Muslim League's (PML-N's) Shahbaz Sharif who is the Opposition's PM-face, Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Bilawal Bhutto, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan's (MQM-P's) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, as well as Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM's) Fazal-ur-Rehman whom Imran Khan calls 'Diesel', all asked the Pakistan PM to resign from his post.

Calling the current situation 'historic', Sharif said, "It is an extremely important day. Such a day comes once in a decade. The opposition is united now. we have come together for Pakistan's interest." Bhutto highlighted how everyday PTI allies were joining the opposition. He said, "He (Imran Khan) has lost the majority and is no more the Prime Minister. Leave Imran Khan behind and start a new journey of Democracy in Pakistan."

متحدہ اپوزیشن کے رہنماؤں کی اہم پریس کانفرنس۔ https://t.co/cEqSJL8s3i — PML(N) (@pmln_org) March 30, 2022

No-confidence motion against Imran Khan

It is pertinent to mention here that the no-trust motion against Imran Khan was tabled on Monday, March 28. The motion was presented in the national assembly by the Opposition party's PM face Shehbaz Sharif. The House now has 7 days to pass the no-trust motion and has been adjourned till March 31, at 4 PM- when a debate on the motion will take place. Three days have been provided for the discussion. The fate of the Imran Khan-led government will be decided on April 4, when voting on the no-trust motion will take place.