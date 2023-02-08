UN Chief Says Afghan Women 'being Trampled And Living In Exile In Their Own Country'

The United Nations head, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said that the females in war-torn Afghanistan are living in exile in their own country. As Afghan women continue to deal with the challenges related to education due to Taliban-imposed bans, Guterres dwelled on the basic rights of Afghan women and girls that are taken away due to the ban on education by the de-facto authorities.

"In Afghanistan, where women's rights are being trampled," read the UN Statement citing UN Chief Guterres.

Since August 15, 2021, the Taliban have barred girls from the following:

Attending secondary school

Restricted women and girls' freedom of movement

Excluded women from most areas of the workforce

Banned women from using parks, gyms

Afghan women living in distress

Meanwhile, the claims by the UN chief have been refuted by the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, Zabiullah Mujahid. Rather, Zabiullah Mujahid asserted that women and girls' rights have been upheld in Afghanistan and the international community should refrain from putting pressure on the diktat imposed by the current administration. "They should not make this a political tool and use it as a means of pressure," said Mujahid, as per TOLOnews. However, the Taliban have been repeatedly called out by Afghanistan's female students to open education institutions for girls to attend at the earliest.

"We ask the current government to reopen schools, madrassas and all educational centers to girls," said Nargis Niazi, a student, as per media reports.

At the latest, the Taliban regime has released a decree by which female students have been banned from going to schools and sitting in the university entrance exams, reported TOLO news. This was followed by another ban that stops women who have been working in non-governmental organisations. This sparked outrage on both the national and international levels and many Islamic countries and organisations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have condemned the ban on women and girls' access to work and education as a violation of Islamic law.