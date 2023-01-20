UN-designated Global Terrorist Makki Releases Video From Pak Jail, Denies Al-Qaeda Links

After the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) designated Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as a 'global terrorist', Makki who has been lodged in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore, released a video on Thursday, denying links with Al-Qaeda.

In his video, Makki said, "I believe that the grounds for my listing are based on heresy and disinformation by the Indian government. I never met Osama Bin Laden, Ayman Al-Zawahiri or Abdullah Azam as alleged by some propaganda reports,” ANI reported.

The 'global terrorist' also denounced the views and actions of Al-Qaeda and said that it was totally the opposite of what he believed in. "I denounce all kinds of terrorism and violence perpetrated by such groups. I believe in the principal position of the Pakistani government regarding Kashmir," he said. Makki also regretted the UNSC decision to list him as a 'global terrorist' and said that no due process was followed or information was given.

India wins big as Makki designated 'global terrorist'

India registered a significant diplomatic victory after Abdul Rehman Makki, brother-in-law of 26/11 mastermind and LeT founder Hafiz Saeed, was designated as global terrorist. Makki's listing as a global terrorist by the UNSC under its ISIL (Dae’sh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee came to fruition after China lifted the 'technical hold' on a joint resolution passed by India and US to blacklist the terrorist.

The listing of Makki as a global terrorist comes after years of relentless efforts from India. India first proposed the listing of five Pak-based terrorists during its UNSC tenure in 2021-22. These five terrorists are Abdul Rehman Makki (LeT), Abdul Rauf Asghar (JeM), Sajid Mir (LeT), Shahid Mahmood (LeT), and Talha Saeed (LeT). However, all of them were saved by China through the technical hold placed in June 2022 and again in December for Makki.

It is pertinent to mention that Makki was involved in carrying out the Red Fort attack on December 22, 2000; the attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur on January 1, 2008; another attack on CRPF in Srinagar on February 12-13, 2018; Baramulla attack on May 30, 2018; the Srinagar attack on June 14, 2018; and the Bandipora attack on August 7, 2018, apart from the Mumbai terrorist strike on November 26, 2008. Already on the wanted list of the US and India, he has a bounty of $2 million on his head, per the US government.

Notably, Makki has been in jail in Pakistan since 2019 where he is serving multiple sentences in terror finance cases along with Saeed and some other LeT and JuD senior leaders.

