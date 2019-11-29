UNGA: India Slams Pakistan For Their Statement On Ayodhya Verdict

India on Thursday, slammed Pakistan over its statement at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case. India further asked the Imran Khan led country to rather work constructively and positively for education and upliftment of its own minorities instead of spewing lies for self-serving malicious propaganda. India termed Pakistan's comments on the issue as unwarranted and gratuitous and further said that the issue is private and that Pakistan should have no say in it.

'The world doesn't need lessons from Pakistan'

While replying to the statement delivered by Pakistan at the 12th session of Forum of Minority Issues, Indian diplomat Vimarsh Aryan observed and pointed out that religious, ethnic, sectarian and linguistic minorities in Pakistan have suffered an immense infringement of their fundamental human rights due to the so-called blasphemy laws of the country.

"India is a robust democracy where independent and effective constitutional mechanisms are in place to safeguard interests of all our citizens including religious and linguistic minorities and we strongly reject Pakistan's reference to our judicial decisions," Aryan said. He further added, "It is widely known that in Pakistan, the religious, racial, ethnic, sectarian and linguistic minorities have suffered an immense infringement of their fundamental rights due to the so-called blasphemy laws."

Aryan also said that the last thing the world needs are lessons on human rights of minorities from a country whose own citizens have never enjoyed true democracy. "This forum is meant to deliberate upon crucial Human Rights issues of minorities. But instead of adhering to that objective, Pakistan is merely spewing lies of self-serving mendacious propaganda that was evident in its statement which was nothing but a farrago of distortions and misrepresentations," he said.

