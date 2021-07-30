UNICEF Says 3 Million Children In Pak Threatened By Child Labour & Other Forms Of Violence

By listing several horrifying challenges that the children in Pakistan go through, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) study revealed that many Pakistani children go through physical, sexual, economic and emotional violence and exploitation and it has acted as a continuous impediment in their growth and development in the country. The study also states that about 3.3 million Pakistani children are threatened by child labour that deprives them of their childhood, health and education. According to the blog post written by Mehmil Khalid, children in Pakistan are thrown into rigorous domestic or industrial works to support their families.

Pointing out a comparing scenario, UNICEF said that living a life of poverty bars Pakistani children from enjoying what their other age fellows are having around the world. The study further revealed that almost a quarter of women aged 20-49 were married before the age of 15, and 31 per cent before eighteen years of age. Moreover, only 34 per cent of children under five are registered at birth nationally depriving others of legal proof of their existence.

Hiring young girls as domestic help common in Pakistan

The reason behind the action has been cited as elder women find it easy to get along with young girls. Those who hire, pay a hefty amount to the parents of the young children and sometimes bribe them who in the greed of wealth sign a lifelong pact with those families that enables them to earn a good source of livelihood. Even Pakistan's law- Employment of Children Act 1991 also states bares children under the age of 14 from employment in unsafe and hazardous environments such as factories, carpet industries and mines.

Yet young children are hired by mills and factories owners that force children to take heavy physical work that too on limited wages. The parents of these children are generally brainwashed with claims such as these works will them to learn new skills that would be far better than what they acquire from school. Children bearing the onus of earning bread for their families succumb to their unfair dealings, leaving education and a bright career as their "unaccomplished belongings."

Brick, carpet and coal industries common for child labour

The findings suggested that forced child labour in Pakistan happens normally in the brick, carpet and coal industries. Sometimes children even end up working 20 hours per day in carpet industries. This further results in several physical problems that children go through. The UNICEF official has advised Pakistan Government to completely ban domestic child work.

