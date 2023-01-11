'In Pakistan, 4 Million Children Living Near Contaminated & Stagnant Floodwater': UNICEF

In a new press release, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that around four million children in Pakistan are still living near “contaminated and stagnated” floodwater in the country. On Monday, January 9, UNICEF warned that the figures are alarming since it risks the survival and well-being of the children in Pakistan. The figures released by the UN organisation become a matter of concern as many children are still affected due to the floods, the wrath of which ended over four months ago. On Monday, the UNICEF Representative in Pakistan expressed his discontent over the issue.

“Children living in Pakistan’s flood-affected areas have been pushed to the brink,” exclaimed Abdullah Fadil, the UNICEF Representative in Pakistan. Making it clear that while the rain has ended, the crisis of the children in the country still persists, Fadil said, “Nearly 10 million girls and boys are still in need of immediate, lifesaving support and are heading into a bitter winter without adequate shelter. Severe acute malnutrition, respiratory and water-borne diseases coupled with the cold are putting millions of young lives at risk.” According to the Monday press release, the matter becomes severe as the roaring winters have hit the country leading to a decrease in temperature below 0 degrees Celsius in some parts of Pakistan.

Families in some parts of Pakistan are struggling for shelters

While the floods and heavy rains have ended in the country, there are many families in Pakistan who are still struggling to deal with spine-chilling winters. According to UNICEF, families in Jacobabad, a southern district of Pakistan have “little more than mere cloth to cover their makeshift shelters by stagnant floodwater.” The UN Organisation also asserted that the temperature in the region has dropped down to 7 degrees Celsius at night. The revelations by the international body came in light of the current interest in the country.

While the Pakistani government is still struggling to deal with the terror threats from the Taliban faction in the country, the massive protests in the Pakistan-administered region of Gilgit-Baltistan have jolted the Islamabad administration to the core. However, UNICEF stated that it is still continuing to respond to the current humanitarian crisis in the country. Overall, the country is still recovering from the severe floods that took over the country in June last year.