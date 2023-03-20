Unidentified Shooters Attack Van In Pakistan, Killing 4 And Leaving 12 Injured

In Pakistan, unidentified shooters have killed 4 and injured 12 people after they opened fire at a van carrying a wedding party in Balochistan's Nasirabad district, reported Pakistan's Dawn. At least 20 people, including children and women, were heading to Gandawah on Saturday, as per local police. As soon as the vehicle reached the Soheje Levies checkpoint, a motorcycle with the shooters approached the van and opened fire at the van using automatic weapons, as per police official reports. Further, Jhal Magsi's deputy commissioner shared that due to the firing, four people, including a woman were killed on spot and 12 others sustained injuries.

The deceased and those who were injured have been shifted to the district hospital in Gandawah. Later, the four with serious injuries were shifted to Quetta, as per the hospital officials. The purpose of the attack can't be identified by Pakistan's police officials. However, there could be tribal enmity behind the killings said Jhal Magsi's deputy commissioner, reported Dawn. Pakistan officials have started their investigation at the site where the unfortunate incident took place and a search operation for the perpetrators is underway.

After the horrific incident took place, Balochistan's Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has not only condemned the attack and also sought a report from Jhal Magsi's deputy commissioner about the incident. Further, CM Bizenjo has ordered the arrest of the attackers and has assured to give the wounded the "best possible treatment." In another incident that took place the same day, seven people, including a tribal elder and his two brothers, were killed after unidentified shooters opened fire in Balochistan's Zhob district, as per media reports. The old tribal person shot dead, has been identified as Ahmed Khan Kibzai. The terrifying shooting incident took place while he was travelling in the vehicle along with his two brothers and some other people. "The victims tried to escape from the vehicle but were not given a chance to save their lives," said a senior Levies official. In this second case, the vehicle caught fire due to indiscriminate shooting due to which Kibzai and his two brothers were charred.