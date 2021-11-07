US Air Quality Index: Lahore, Karachi Rank 3rd & 4th On World's Most Polluted Cities List

There's no denying the fact that air pollution has been a matter of huge concern for almost every country, and with the prevailing COVID pandemic, humans at no cost can afford any additional breathing trouble. In the latest report, it has come to light that Pakistan's Lahore and Karachi have ranked third and the fourth on the list of the world's most polluted cities, reported ANI citing a local media report.

Based on the data released by the US Air Quality Index, Lahore recorded a Particulate Matter (PM) rating of 181, whereas Karachi reported a PM rating of 163, featuring both cities as having poor air quality on the index, reported the News International.

It is pertinent to mention here that a city is considered "unhealthy" if its PM rating falls somewhere between 151 and 200. Whereas, if the PM rating falls somewhere between 201 and 300, then it comes under the category of "highly unhealthy" and a PM rating crossing the 301 mark is considered to be "dangerous" or unbreathable air.

The two major cities of Pakistan fall under the category of "unhealthy" for having poor air quality and high pollution levels in the air. Earlier this month, Lahore featured on the same list after the AQI breached the 201 mark and recorded a PM rating of 289 on November 2, as per News International. The city reported that the smog caused blurred vision, leading to serious breathing problems for the residents.

As per the data released by IQAir, which is a global environmental think tank, Lahore is one of the most polluted places in the world, because of the high air quality index. The higher the AQI value, the greater is the risk to human health. According to a World Health Organization report, air pollution kills millions of people worldwide each year, and in Pakistan, air pollution is responsible for one out of every ten deaths among children over the age of five.

However, the widespread use of low-quality fuel is one of the biggest factors contributing to air pollution in Pakistan. A large number of vehicles in Pakistan still run on highly polluting sulfur-laden gas, adding to the problem of air pollution in the country.

According to a 2019 report published by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, transportation alone is responsible for about 25% of carbon emissions in Pakistan, while land degradation, poor urban planning, and building construction remain a constant problem.

Earlier in January this year, to control air pollution, the Imran Khan-led government ordered a shift to the Euro 5 emission standard for all new vehicles, but reports say that low-emission vehicles are very low in numbers.

