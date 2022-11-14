US Can't Stop Pakistan From Purchasing Russian Oil, Says Pakistan Finance Minister

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, every country is dealing with an escalated energy crisis, and Pakistan is also one of them. On November 13 Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the United States cannot stop Pakistan from purchasing Russian oil and it will be happening very soon. He said this while addressing the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz members in Dubai. He hinted at striking a deal with Moscow on similar terms upon which India has agreed.

Pakistan Minister says the US can't stop us

This is not the first time that he has made this statement. Last month during the US visit, Dar discussed the matter of purchasing Russia's oil with the officials of the US State Department. Dar said that "In the next few months, you will see that the government will take important steps in favour of Pakistan in this regard." He further added "So the fact that India has a high demand for energy, that it continues to seek oil and other forms of energy from Russia - that is not something that runs afoul of the sanctions that have been imposed." Recently in November, the Pakistani government sanctioned a deal of nearly 9 crores to import three lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia to meet its domestic shortage.

While stating the example of India, the Pakistanis minister said that Washington cannot stop us from buying oil from Russia because our neighbouring country India is also buying oil from Russia amid the Ukraine war. On the other hand, Ned Price affirmed that the US has serious intent for exempting oil and gas deals imposed by Russia. It is reported that the G7 platform is being formed to determine the price of buying oil from Russia and that no one should buy oil from Moscow at a higher price.

Earlier US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, while addressing questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, said that the United States is happy for India to continue buying as much as Russian oil depending upon the requirement, including at prices above a G7-imposed price cap mechanism if it is approved of Western insurance, finance and maritime services bound by the cap.