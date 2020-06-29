PIA Tells US Of Pilots' Fake Licences; Envoy Gets Letter From 'United States Of Pakistan'

Following reports that pilots of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) hold ‘fake licenses and are unqualified to fly’, the airline wrote to foreign missions and global regulatory and safety bodies, assuring them it has grounded all the 141 pilots suspected of holding fake licenses.

The move was aimed to relieve concerns after Pakistan’s Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that 262 pilots in the country 'did not take the exam themselves' and had paid someone else to sit it on their behalf.

Global safety and transport bodies expressed concern about the alleged fake licenses and called for an investigation in the matter. PIA operates a number of international flights, including to the United States, Britain, and Europe.

READ | 30% Of Pakistan's Civilian Pilots Unfit To Fly; Imran Khan Govt's List Riddled with Errors

‘United States of Pakistan’ gaffe

The CEO of PIA, Arshad Malik wrote a letter all heads of foreign missions in Pakistan as well as international aviation regulators and promised that the airlines would comply with all safety and regulatory standards.

However, in a letter addressed to the US Embassy in Islamabad, Malik made a huge blunder by typing ‘The United States of Pakistan’.

“It is also ensured that all pilots flying PIA flights are having genuine licenses endorsed by the government of Pakistan,” read a copy of the letter addressed to the US Embassy in Islamabad.

READ | Intl Airlines Initiate Probe Against Pak Pilots, Staff After Reports Of Fake Licence Emerge: Report

List of pilots filled with errors

Pakistan’s Aviation Division on Sunday produced a list of 262 PIA pilots who carried fake licenses, but the list was filled with errors and false information.

Of the total pilots listed there, 141 names are reportedly suspicious while 39 pilots others are not even a part of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) anymore. Additionally, the basic information of 36 pilots is allegedly fake. Either their names, employee numbers, or the CAA reference numbers are fabricated. Besides, nine papers submitted by three pilots for the ATPL flying license have turned out to be fake, while details of a deceased pilot are also included in the list.

Taking cognisance of the matter, CEO, PIA, Air Marshall Arshad Malik, wrote a letter to the Secretary of Aviation to immediately ground the 141 pilots who carried fake licenses

READ | 30% Of Pilots Have Fake License, Paid Others To Take Exams': Pakistan Aviation Minister

READ | DGCA Issues Air Asia Show Cause Notice Over Pilot's Allegations Of Flouting Safety Rules