US General Holds Talks With Qamar Javed Bajwa On Security Situation In Pakistan

On the backdrop of the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US military officials have now held discussions with Pakistan. US General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with Army Chief of Staff of Pakistan General Qamar Javed Bajwa over issues of mutual interest. The two army officials also talked about the current security environment in Pakistan and the surrounding region.

US discuss Afghanistan situation with foreign leaders

The United States, following their withdrawal from Afghanistan, has been in talks with various leaders and stakeholders around the world. According to international reports, the US officials have been discussing issues concerning the developments in Afghanistan with the many leaders. Earlier on Tuesday, Pentagon had informed that their Chief Lloyd Austin spoke with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Besides Qatari Emir, the Pentagon has now held talks with several foreign leaders. Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Norwegian Minister of Defense Frank Bakke-Jensen, UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit S. Sajjan and German Federal Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer were the few other leaders, the Pentagon chief has talked to in the last few days. The situation in Afghanistan has remained alarming since the US announcement regarding their withdrawal came last month. The US completed their drawback from the war-ravaged country on August 31.

Pakistan envoy denies Islamabad link to the Taliban

Pakistan’s ambassador in the US, Asad Majeed Khan, called out US Congressman Michael G Waltz for urging president Joe Biden to take action against Pakistan by cutting off Washington’s aid to Islamabad. The Pakistan envoy said that the US should stop placing the blame on Islamabad for the fall of Afghanistan while also noting that the crisis in the South Asian country is due to “kleptocratic leadership.” Earlier, Waltz, in a letter to Biden, called for action against Pakistan for the country’s assistance to the terrorists and also claimed that the Taliban captured Kabul with Islamabad’s support.

IMAGE: AP