US Rebuts Allegations Of Conspiracy And Involvement In Pakistan's Political Turmoil

In a key development, the United States on Monday, April 4, refuted Pakistan's allegations of conspiracy and involvement in the ongoing political unrest in Islamabad. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that there is "no truth to allegations" that Washington has conspired to remove Imran Khan from power.

"We are closely following developments in Pakistan and support its Constitution and rule of law," he said. Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had named senior US diplomat Donald Lu as the person who was allegedly involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to topple his admnistration through a no-trust vote tabled by the Opposition

The no-confidence motion introduced by the opposition was dismissed on Sunday after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri declared it illegal as according to him it sought to topple the government at the behest of a foreign power. Minutes later, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on the advice of PM Imran Khan. Meanwhile, the opposition has moved Supreme Court seeking the ouster of the Pakistan PM.

Later, Pakistan Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification for the removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister following the dissolution of the Assembly. However, Imran Khan will continue at the top position until the appointment of caretaker premier. Meanwhile, the opposition has moved the Supreme Court against the dismissal of a no-trust motion and the dissolution of the Assembly.

Pak President asks Imran Khan and outgoing LoP Shehbaz Sharif to propose names for caretaker PM

President Arif Alvi has written a letter to Imran Khan and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the outgoing NA Shehbaz Sharif, asking them to propose names of suitable persons for appointment as the caretaker premier, Dawn newspaper reported.

The Constitution has empowered the President to appoint a caretaker Premier in consultation with the Prime Minister and the LoP. Meanwhile, Sharif informed that he would not take part in the "illegal" process, claiming that President Alvi and PM Imran Khan had broken the law and questioned how they could approach the Opposition.