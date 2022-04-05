US Says 'no Truth' In Imran Khan's Allegations Of 'foreign Conspiracy' To Topple His Govt

In the latest blow to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s baseless accusations of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ to topple his government, the United States has again refuted the allegations that Washington was behind the effort to oust his administration. During a press briefing on Monday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, "There is absolutely no truth to the allegations."

Price went on to say that the US does not support just one political party over another in Pakistan. Instead, according to the US State Department spokesperson, Washington backs the principles of rule of law. Price’s remarks came after Imran Khan on Sunday named a senior American diplomat as the person allegedly involved in the “foreign conspiracy” to overthrow his government through a no-confidence vote.

Price said, “As you heard from me last week, we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional democratic principles. That is the case in Pakistan; it is the case around the world. We do not support one political party over another. We support the broader principles, the principles of rule of law, of equal justice under the law.”

With his leadership in Pakistan engulfed in uncertainty, Imran Khan claimed that assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu was involved in the said “conspiracy”. Khan made the remarks while speaking at a meeting in Islamabad.

Imran Khan went on to claim that Donald Lu had warned the Pakistan Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed that there would be implications if the Pakistan Prime Minister had survived the no-confidence vote. He said that the no-trust motion filed against him was a “conspiracy” and thanked God that it failed.

His latest remarks against Lu came after just last week, Khan made a shocking claim of “foreign conspiracy” in Pakistan and said that a foreign nation was trying to oust him over the “independent” foreign policy choices which were made by him.

White House dismisses Imran Khan’s allegations

According to ANI, responding to Imran Khan’s allegations of Lu being involved in the alleged “foreign conspiracy”, White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield had dismissed the allegations concerning America’s role in the entire conspiracy involving Pakistan. Bedingfield told reporters, “There is absolutely no truth to that allegation”.

It is pertinent to note here that ever since the United States ordered the chaotic withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan last year, the ties between US-Pakistan have been on the edge. As per reports, the increasing closeness between China and Pakistan has also loomed over US policy towards Islamabad. The US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman October 2021 had visited Pakistan and told the reporters that her trip was aimed at accomplishing a ‘specific and narrow purpose’ referring to Pakistan.

(Image: AP)