US Terms India's Missile Episode An Accident, Backs Defence Ministry's Explanation

India on Friday said that it accidentally fired a missile that landed in Pakistan and that the "deeply regrettable" incident was caused by a technical malfunction during routine maintenance. Following this, the US has now backed India’s statement and said that it was nothing but an accident. "We have no indication as you also heard from our Indian partners that this incident was anything other than an accident," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during his daily news conference.

"We refer you of course to the Indian Ministry of Defense for any follow up. They issued a statement on March 9 to explain precisely what had happened. We don't have a comment beyond that," Price said in response to a question on the issue.

The comment from the US comes after China provoked Pakistan to hold talks and seek a thorough probe into the accidental missile-firing incident.

China needles Pakistan over missile episode

Prone to meddling in India's affairs, China on Monday, March 14, provoked Pakistan to hold talks and seek a thorough probe into the accidental missile-firing incident. China's provocation comes even as Pakistan and India are already in constant touch in regards to the matter, and have been discussing and deliberating on the topic of enquiry. Earlier on March 10, Pakistan summoned India's Charge d'Affaires and sought a thorough and transparent investigation on an alleged airspace violation.

However, dissatisfied with India's explanation, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sought "a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident." Citing the 'grave nature' of the incident, Pakistan has alleged that many questions about India’s 'security protocols and technical safeguards against accidental or unauthorised missiles' have been raised following the incident.

(Image: AP/PTI)