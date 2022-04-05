US Warns Against Travel To Pakistan Citing Terrorism, Sectarian Violence And Kidnapping

In the latest development amid ongoing political turmoil, the United States has issued a level 3 travel advisory for Pakistan asking travellers to reconsider travel to the Islamic country due to 'terrorism and sectarian violence.' This development comes days after Prime Minister Imran Khan accused Washington of attempting to topple his government.

"Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence. Some areas have increased risk...Terrorist groups continue plotting attacks in Pakistan. A local history of terrorism and ongoing ideological aspirations of violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilians as well as local military and police targets. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets...Terrorists have targeted U.S. diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past," the advisory said.

Specifically mentioned not to travel to:

Balochistan province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism and kidnapping.

The immediate vicinity of the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

The US government said that it has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Pakistan due to the security environment.

"The U.S. Consulate General in Peshawar is unable to provide any consular services to U.S. citizens. Due to risks to civil aviation operating within or near Pakistan, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and/or a Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR)," it added.

Imran Khan's 'threat letter' claim

Brandishing a 'threat letter' sent by former Pakistan ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, Imran Khan had claimed that a foreign country - which later turned out to be the US- was 'unhappy' with Pakistan's policies and his trip to Russia at the onset of the Ukraine war.

He had also claimed that the no-trust motion was brought on the behest of the foreign power, which had warned consequences if Imran Khan remained in power.

Citing the foreign conspiracy, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected the no-confidence motion and the NA was dissolved by President Arif Alvi on Imran Khan's advice.