The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been labelled as a serious threat by Western nations including the United States, which is apprehensive that the outlawed terrorist organisation is posing a threat to stability and security in Afghanistan and beyond. Several Western nations have backed Pakistan's growing suspicions that the TTP is carrying out operations from Afghanistan.

The group was identified as a threat in a joint statement by the US State Department following a meeting held in the French capital of Paris on February 20 between special envoys from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Italy, France, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, and the European Union. The meeting, which occurred when the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war was on the horizon, highlighted that even though the war was a priority, the challenges faced by Afghanistan will not be cast aside.

For two long weeks, details of the meeting were kept under the wraps. However, on Tuesday, the US State Department issued a joint statement, conveying its serious concerns about terrorist organisations, including the TTP, which are rampant in Afghanistan.

What does the joint statement say?

In the statement, the US and its Western allies shed light on the threats that Afghanistan faces due to multiple terrorist organisations such as Al Qaeda and Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP). It said that the organisations, including TTP, are inflicting serious harm to "security and stability inside the country, in the region, and beyond."

It further exhorted Afghanistan to not offer refuge to such groups. Moreover, the nations expressed "grave concern" over "the increased threat to security and stability in Afghanistan and the deterioration of the humanitarian and economic situation with more than 28 million Afghans now in need of humanitarian aid, of whom more than half are women and children, and six million just one step from famine."