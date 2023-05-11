USD Hits 300 Rupees Barrier Following Protests Over Imran Khan's Arrest In Pakistan

For the first time in Pakistan's history, the US dollar on Thursday hit the 300 rupees barrier against the local currency in the interbank as well as the open market as the cash-strapped country faced political turmoil following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistani rupee has taken a big hit since Tuesday as violent protests broke out in different parts of the country following the arrest of Khan in a corruption case.

The Karachi Stock Exchange and the currency market both showed clear signs of the unstable political situation in the country with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers protesting in many parts of the country.

According to currency dealers, the US dollar was selling at 301 rupees at one point in the open market before trading ended for the day while in the interbank it had hit 299 rupees in mid-afternoon.

This is the first time the dollar has crossed the 300 rupees market in our history and just shows how much impact the ongoing violent protests are having on the economy, Zafar Bostan of the Pakistan Forex Exchange Association said.

On Wednesday, the dollar had risen by eight rupees or 1.8 per cent and was available at 292 rupees and when the markets opened on Thursday the downslide continued with the rupee rapidly losing more value to the dollar.