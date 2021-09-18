'Used Like Hired Gun': Pak PM Imran Khan Hits Out At US; Urges Them To Recognise Taliban

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the challenges in Afghanistan would increase if the United States failed to hold a positive stance or talks with the Taliban. As per news agency ANI, Imran Khan said on Friday that Afghanistan is currently the most important issue for the entire region as the country is at a historic crossroads. He made the remarks during an interview with a Russian media outlet on September 17, when asked about Islamabad’s assistance to the Taliban against the US.

Khan was quoted by ANI as saying, “If Pakistan helped Taliban win against the US, it means that Pakistan is stronger than the US and whole of the Europeans and so strong that it has been able to make a lightly armed militia of around 60,000 fighters, beat a well-equipped armed of 3,00,000."

“The Afghan people consider the war against external forces as jihad and the Taliban have learned a lot in 20 years,” he added.

Pakistan was used liked ‘hired gun’: Khan

Earlier on Wednesday, Khan had also said that the United States’ war against terrorism was "disastrous" for Pakistan and accused Washington of using Islamabad like a “hired gun” during their two-decade presence in Afghanistan. He said, "We (Pakistan) were like a hired gun."

In a separate interview with CNN, he said, "We were supposed to make them (the US) win the war in Afghanistan, which we never could.” He also said that it was a "fallacy" that Afghanistan could be controlled from the outside and cited history to say that "no puppet government in Afghanistan is supported by the people."

"So rather than sitting here and thinking how we can control them, we should incentivize them because this current government clearly feels that without international aid, they will not be able to stop this crisis. We should push them in the right direction," he said.

US to 'reassess' ties with Pakistan

Earlier, the US Secretary of State told Congress that Washington will be addressing the bilateral relations with Pakistan in the upcoming weeks in order to revamp the role that the United States wants Islamabad to play in Afghanistan’s future. Afghanistan was captured by the Taliban on August 15 and Pakistan has been known to share deep relations with the terrorist group and other similar outfits in the region.

Notably, since the Taliban began its advancements in Afghanistan with the US withdrawing its troops from the war-torn country, Pakistan has been repeatedly accused of assisting the terrorists.

In the first testimony in the United States Congress after the Taliban acquired control of Afghanistan, Blinken on Monday said that Islamabad has "harboured" members of the Taliban including the terrorists from the proscribed Haqqani network.

When the US Secretary of State was asked by lawmakers to reassess the United States' relationship with Pakistan, Blinken said, "We are going to be looking at in the days and weeks ahead, the role that Pakistan has played over the last 20 years, but also the role that we would want to see it playing in the coming years."

Blinken calls Taliban 'de facto govt'

In the same hearing which took place on September 13, Blinken also referred to the Taliban as "Afghanistan’s de facto government." This statement marked an apparent end of a Western attempt to create a stable democracy in the war-ravaged country, as per CNBC.

When he was asked about US President Joe Biden’s administration recognising the new rulers of Afghanistan, he told the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, "It [the Taliban] is the de facto government of Afghanistan. Those are just the facts."

IMAGE: AP