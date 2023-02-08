'Utter Humiliation': Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Gets Flak After Turkey Rebuffs His Visit Plea

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s trip to Turkey, which was called off at the last minute due to ongoing relief efforts in the quake-hit nation, sparked a wildfire on social media. Several internet users criticized the premier’s now-canceled decision for being ill-advised, given the fact that Pakistan in itself has a long list of challenges to deal with on all fronts.

Many, including Pakistani politicians, termed the plan as too self-centered, as the arrival of an international leader would divert resources and hamper critical relief and rehabilitation operations following Monday’s deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Taking to Twitter, Azam Jamil, former special assistant to PM wrote: “The last thing Turkey wants at a time like this is to look after state guests. Please send relief staff only.”

Zartaj Gul Wazir, erstwhile Minister of State for Climate Change, in a tweet said: "Pakistan's economy is in tatters due to him! He'd nothing to give to Turkey, but waste their time.”

The last thing Turkey wants at a time like this is to look after state guests. Please send relief staff only. — Azam Jamil اعظم (@AzamJamil53) February 7, 2023

Turkey government instructs shehbaz shareef not to come Turkey at this time. Hence, his trip to Turkey for begging is cancelled. #ShehbazSharif — Amir shamshad (@Amirshamshad9) February 7, 2023

Ankara cancels Sharif's state visit in wake of deadly earthquake

On Tuesday, Pakistan's Foreign Office said that Turkey had canceled Sharif’s visit to the country in the wake of relief efforts being carried out after thousands were killed and wounded in Monday’s earthquake and subsequent aftershocks. After the calamity hit the middle eastern nation, Sharif, who already has a string of crises to deal with in his cash-strapped homeland, offered his condolences and vowed to provide assistance.

“24 hours after the devastating earthquake hit Turkiye & Syria, scenes of death & destruction are mind numbing. It breaks the heart to witness sheer scale of unfolding human tragedy. Solidarity should translate into tangible & timely material support for suffering humanity,” he tweeted.