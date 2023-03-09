Violent Brawl Between Women And Police Erupts At Aurat March In Pakistan

The annual Aurat March (women's march) to celebrate womanhood in Pakistan turned into a violent affair on Wednesday when participants and police personnel clashed over a verbal brawl. According to Geo News, the clash broke out in the vicinity of the Islamabad Press Club after the police raised the question about the large number of transgender people who had shown up at the event. The march was held in various parts of Pakistan, including Karachi, where participants voiced support for the women of Balochistan who have been subject to "disappearances, illegal confinement, harassment by authorities," according to a tweet by Aurat March.

Women at the scene said that the police "tried hard to stop the rally" and allegedly hit people with batons. As participants of the rally chanted slogans in unison, the transgender community joined them. This prompted the police to question them, which ultimately led to a clash that wounded many, including a woman reporter and a cameraman. In Ghotki, a similar march took place where women chanted "as long as women are getting killed, we will continue fighting".

The march, which was held on International Women's Day, was lauded by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. In a tweet, the PM said: "Today we acknowledge, applaud & pay tribute to our women for their heroic struggle & incredible contribution to society."

Your police killed an innocent political worker from an opposition party in Lahore, your police baton charged Aurat Marchers in Islamabad & hurt women and even transgender persons, your police tore dresses of women PTI workers! All on #InternationalWomensDay #AuratMarch2023 https://t.co/eZ3959zqd7 — Aurat March - عورت مارچ (@AuratMarchKHI) March 8, 2023

Violent clash garners condemnation

However, the official handle of Aurat March on Twitter hit back at the tweet with condemnation. "Your police killed an innocent political worker from an opposition party in Lahore, your police baton charged Aurat Marchers in Islamabad & hurt women and even transgender persons, your police tore dresses of women PTI workers! All on#InternationalWomensDay," it wrote.

The account went on to share horrifying details of the clash, including the demise of disabled PTI worker Ali Bilal. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also deplored the violent incident and said that it is deeply concerned about "reports that religious organsations have tried to hinder women from taking part in the march. Women have as much right to peaceful assembly as any citizen".