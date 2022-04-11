Vote For Shah Mahmood Qureshi Or Perish: PTI Issues Order To MNAs Over Pak PM Election

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday held a parliamentary meeting ahead of the National Assembly session for the election of the Prime Minister. The meeting chaired by Imran Khan was held at 12 p.m. PST today and saw PTI directing its members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to vote for party candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The party has also warned members of disqualification from the party if the orders are violated.

Ahead of the National Assembly session, PTI leader Asad Umar instructed all the party lawmakers to ensure their attendance in the House. The party, whose regime was ousted by a no-confidence motion in the wee hours of Sunday, has asked its members to support the party's candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi, reported Samaa TV. Notably, the National Assembly session to elect the new premier is to be held today.

Nomination papers for the Prime Minister's election were earlier approved on Sunday. Pakistan's joint opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi applied for nominations. Further, security measures ahead of the Prime Minister's election have been tightened and the final decision is set to be made today.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the PTI will decide on the resignations of its members from the assemblies on Monday.

"A parliamentary party session will be held on Monday in which PTI will take a final decision regarding the resignations. Everything will be done as per Imran Khan's directives and his decisions will be accepted by all of us," ARY News quoted Qureshi as saying.

Qureshi also confirmed the presence of PTI chairman Imran Khan in the Parliament today and also said that he would participate in the PM election process.

Earlier on Sunday, ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan called the massive protests a "beginning of a freedom struggle against a foreign conspiracy of regime change" and stated that it is the people who defend the sovereignty and democracy of the country.

While Karachi was lit up for Khan following his removal, Islamabad also witnessed a protest which was started from Zero Point, where PTI supporters were seen gathering, waving flags, and chanting slogans in favour of the former Prime Minister. Apart from that, huge traffic was also reported on the Srinagar Highway due to the rally taken out by the PTI members.

