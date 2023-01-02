WATCH: 30,000 Fill Up Pak Stadium For Police Entrance Exam, Sit On Ground To Write Test

There were no athletes on the pitch. Nobody could be seen kicking a ball or bowling one. Yet there were more than 30,000 people sitting inside the largest stadium in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad. It was a dire sign of Pakistan’s unemployment crisis.

Announcements on a microphone brought cheers from the large crowd of aspirants that had turned up at the Jinnah Sports Stadium, all of whom were looking to secure a job with Islamabad’s police force. Reportedly almost 32,000 people were sitting in stands and on the grounds at the stadium for a written entrance test. Though the large crowds turned up to try and secure a spot on the force, only 1,167 positions were available.

Watch:

More than 30,000 male and female candidates from all over Pakistan are taking the exam in the stadium for the recruitment of vacant posts in the Islamabad Police. pic.twitter.com/eozxJP4KfH — hurriyatpk (@hurriyatpk1) December 31, 2022



Unemployment high in Pakistan

According to the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), more than 31 per cent of the country's youth are unemployed, news agency ANI said citing The Express Tribune's report from February 2022. PIDE also said that an unexpectedly sizable portion of people of working age is not even employed. According to the research, they are either discouraged workers or have other sources of income.

A majority of these unemployed youth have professional degrees, with 51 per cent of the lot being females and 16 per cent males. According to ANI, about 60 per cent of Pakistan's population is under the age of 30. It further said that the current account deficit of Pakistan now represents 5.3 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is anticipated that the fiscal imbalance will increase to 8.2 per cent of GDP.