WATCH: Chaos Ensues After Imran Khan-led PTI MLA Hits Ex-PoK PM With Cellphone In Assembly

Chaos ensued in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir assembly after the lawmakers engaged in a heated argument which later turned into an all-out ruckus, with at least one incident of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker physically assaulting an opposition lawmaker.

PTI lawmaker Faheem Akhtar Rabbani hit former PoK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider with his mobile amid the heated exchange, according to Pakistani media reports. A video which shows mayhem in the assembly has also emerged on social media.

The row escalated after Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Latif Akbar accused PoK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas of bribing PTI chief Imran Khan to become a member of the assembly.

"The prime minister has reached the assembly after greasing the palms of PTI Chairman Imran Khan while I have been in the assembly since 1985," Akbar said, which provoked fury among MLAs on the treasury benches to make a ruckus.

Right off, the members of the assembly came to blows. Rabbani hurled his cell phone at Raja Farooq Haider, reported Pakistan-based TV channel, 24NewsHD.

Meanwhile, Rabbani has apologised for his actions after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders said that he will be responsible for the consequences if he doesn't regret his actions.

In a one-minute video message, Rabbani said, "After Latif Akbar's put his views, I put forward my legal points. I was instigated then by Raja Farooq Haider. In anger, I threw my mobile toward him. I shouldn't have done this. I apologise for that. But the people who are in assembly for a long time should respect newcomers and vice versa," he said.