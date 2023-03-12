Watch: Huge Fire Engulfs Multi-storey Building In Pakistan's Karachi, One Injured

One person was injured in a raging fire that broke out at a 16-story building on Saturday night in Pakistan's financial capital of Karachi. The fire started in a high-rise structure next to the nursery stop on Karachi's main roadway, reported Geo News.

After the incident, up to 12 fire tenders and two snorkels arrived at the incident spot, according to local media sources. Several water tankers and two water bowsers were also stationed at the scene to guarantee a constant flow of water to put out the fire. The third-degree flame began on a hoarding atop the building and later spread to encompass the entire structure, according to sources as reported by Geo News.

Karachi : Huge Fire Erupted In A Building Near Petrol Pump At Shahrah-e-Faisal! #Fire#ShahraheFaisal#Karachi pic.twitter.com/lhGkNbcd9n — Spread The Words ® (@Spread____Words) March 12, 2023

'The fire was largely confined', says Chief Fire Officer in Karachi

Three fire department units initially arrived at the scene in an effort to put out the fire. The fire was largely confined, according to the chief fire officer. A witness informed Geo News that "there were some people on the eighth floor of the building, called the Portway Trade Centre, which is right beside a petrol pump".

The fire officials reported that "the intensity of the fire on the lower floors of the building was reduced" and that they were working with a snorkel to put out the roaring fire on the upper floors. Water tankers from the NIPA and Safoora hydrants were also dispatched to the scene of the incident, according to representatives of the Karachi Water Board.

