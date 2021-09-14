WATCH: Imran Khan's Party Admits Pakistan Harboured Taliban Terrorists For 20 Years

In yet another example of Pakistan unwittingly conceding its terrorist reality, Central Secretary Information of Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ahmad Jawad on Tuesday accepted Pakistan's role in harbouring Taliban's terrorists. US Secretary of state Antony Blinken on September 13 said that Pakistan has “harboured" members of the Taliban, including terrorists from the Haqqani Network. While speaking during his first testimony before the US Congress since the insurgents took control of Kabul, Blinken said that Pakistan needs to "line up" with a broad majority of the international community regarding the war-torn country.

When Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami confronted Ahmad Jawad on the testimony of Anthony Blinken, the PTI's Central Secretary Information at first tried to refuse by counter-questioning whether 'Americans were sleeping for the last 20 years?'

However, Jawad's tongue slipped when he said, "Didn't Americans know that Pakistan was harbouring Taliban? After 20 years they have all woken up."

US to ‘review Pakistan's role of past 20 Years’

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Biden administration will 'reassess' its relationship with Pakistan in the coming weeks to formulate what role it would play in the future of Afghanistan. Testifying before the House’s Foreign Affairs Committee, the American lawmaker said that Islamabad always had 'multiple interests' in American conflicts and that it has an active role in 'counter-terrorism negotiations'. As the Taliban administration nears its one month anniversary, Blinken said that his country will continue to monitor Pakistan's role in "coming years."

“(Pakistan has) multiplicity of interests some that are in conflict with ours. It is one that is involved hedging its bets constantly about the future of Afghanistan, it's one that's involved harbouring members of the Taliban ... It is one that's also involved in different points cooperation with us on counterterrorism," Blinken had said.

"This is one of the things we're going to be looking at in the days, and weeks ahead - the role that Pakistan has played over the last 20 years but also the role we would want to see it play in the coming years and what it will take for it to do that," he further stated.

