WATCH: Pakistan PM Standing Alone On His Phone As COP27 World Leaders Chat Sums Up Pak

Pakistan's mismanaged foreign policy has been long evident to the world which has managed to get it nothing but global isolation, and a new video surfacing from Egypt might explain why it is so. The video features the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif who is currently in the Arab nation for the Convention on Climate Change (COP27) and is managing to embarrass his country, be it unintentionally.

In the clip that emerged from the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention, Sharif is seen among a group of world leaders who are greeting each other at the UN Climate Summit and possibly discussing how to enhance their bilateral ties. The Pakistani PM, on the other hand, seemed busy enough for such discussions as his eyes were locked onto his phone screen as he stood surrounded but still alone in the last row.

The video seemed to have embarrassed even former PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party which posted the clip while agonising over the sight. "While world leaders are busy discussing respective bilateral ties, Pakistan’s Prime Minister is busy using his phone. Every foreign visit is a new embarrassment for Pakistan", the party tweeted.

What's worth noting, however, Pakistan's abashment does not depend on its PM's identity as Imran Khan too did a lot to project his country in a bad light during his four-year-long tenure. Apart from refusal for talks by US President Joe Biden, Khan was shunned by Russian President Vladimir Putin during their visit to China during the winter Olympics earlier this year. And when Khan did manage to score a meeting with Putin in Russia, it was the worst possible time as Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine the next day on February 24.

As for Sharif, the COP27 meeting would be crucial as Pakistan has been the most impacted by climate change this year considering the devastating floods in the country. The devastation also exposed cracks in Pakistan's foreign policy as even the death of hundreds failed to fetch significant humanitarian aid to the nation. Pakistan, is however, adamant that it should be compensated for climate change damages.