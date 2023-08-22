WATCH: Six Children Among 8 Trapped Inside Cable Car In Pakistan, Army Launches Operation

Six children among eight people were left trapped 900 ft above the ground after a cable car broke mid-air in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident took place in the Battagram district on Tuesday. According to Geo News, Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) arrived at the location to rescue the people stranded in the broken cable car for several hours.

The chairlift is "stuck at a height of about 900 ft" (275 metres) due to a breakage in one of its cables. pic.twitter.com/lwD7hR78MX August 22, 2023

According to Geo News, the incident was first confirmed by Mansehra Deputy Inspector General of Police Tahir Ayub. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 teams are trying to spread nets under the cable car and a second helicopter is on its way, Dawn reported.

“A chairlift at a height of about 900 feet got stuck in the middle due to a broken cable in Bitgram. 8 persons including 6 children are stranded. After co-operation with PDMA and Pakistan Army, an army helicopter has been dispatched for the rescue operation,” the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker CM looks into the situation

According to Dawn, two wires of the cable car snapped into two in the Allai tehsil at 8 am. Six children and two locals were on the way to school when the cable car got struck mid-air. One of the passengers, who is trapped inside the cable car, told Geo News that a 16-year-old fellow passenger who is suffering from a heart condition has been unconscious for several hours. “We don't even have drinking water in the chairlift,” he complained. The passenger confirmed that the students are aged between 10 to 16.

بٹگرام کے علاقہ آلائی میں چئیر لفٹ کیبل ٹوٹنے کا واقعہ، نگران وزیراعلی محمد اعظم خان نے معاملے کا نوٹس لے لیا۔ وزیراعلی کا فوری طور پر چیف سیکرٹری سے رابطہ

• وزیراعلی محمد اعظم خان کا چئیر لفٹ میں پھنسے افراد کو بحفاظت ریسکو کرنے کے لئے ہنگامی بنیادوں پر اقدامات اٹھانے کی ہدایت pic.twitter.com/WTEsonkcBZ — Chief Minister KP (@KPChiefMinister) August 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan directed the authorities to take immediate action. “Chairlift cable breakage incident in Aalai area of ​​Bitgram, Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan took notice of the matter. The Chief Minister immediately contacted the Chief Secretary. Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan's directed the authorities to take measures on an urgent basis to safely rescue the people trapped in the chair lift,” the office of the KP CM wrote on X.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi urged Pakistan’s new caretaker PM Anwaar-ul Haq Kakkar to look into the matter. “Helicopter needed on an emergency basis to rescue students & teachers gets stuck midair in a chairlift in Batgaram. Immediate action is needed by PM @anwaar_kakar, CM KP. @FerozeJamal,” Kundi wrote on X.