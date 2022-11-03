Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan narrowly escaped an assassination attempt after shots were fired during a rally of his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Khan is said to have suffered injuries in his leg along with five others including his manager Rashid and Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. The shooting was carried out in Wazirabad city in Pakistan's Punjab province and the shooter has been arrested, Pakistan's ARY News reported.

#LIVE | Alleged shooter at Imran Khan's rally caught by the public; former Pakistan PM injured and taken away; Tune in here - https://t.co/7UxmFZEm2D pic.twitter.com/GYBoIxotzQ — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2022

In the exclusive visuals assessed by Republic from Wazirabad, a crowd of PTI supporters carrying the party's flag was seen before chaos ensued after two gunshots were fired. The shooting caused a stampede-like situation at the scene, as was seen in the videos. According to PTI, the former PM was shot "three to four" times and was seen carefully being lodged into his car.

After getting out of Wazirabad alive, Imran Khan said "Allah has given me a new life, considering one of the injured has been declared dead." In a video shared by PTI’s official Twitter handle, former Pakistan Minister Faisal Javed Khan was seen with injuries on his face and a shirt drenched in blood.

He confirmed that one of the injured has been killed in the shooting and urged everyone to pray for the survivors. While speaking to reporters, he also said that this assassination attempt will be avenged.