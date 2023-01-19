'We Wanted Normal Relations But...': MEA Clarifies India's Stance Amid Sharif's Truce Call

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India too wants normal relations with Pakistan but only if it changes its stance on terrorism.

Bagchi made these statements during a press briefing after the viral interview of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who said that his country has learned its lessons after multiple wars with its neighbour and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks to settle the J&K dispute.

"We have said that we have always wanted normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. But there should be a conducive atmosphere which does not have terror, hostility, or violence. That remains our position," Bagchi said during the briefing.

Pakistan is currently facing a severe economic crisis and an uprising among its people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan. The residents there are furious over a hike in taxes on basic amenities including flour which has made them demand a merger with India. Meanwhile, Pakistan's PM is visiting its friendly countries to secure more loans to keep afloat the economy which took a major blow after the destruction due to floods in the Sindh and Balochistan provinces last year.

Shehbaz Sharif gives in, calls PM Modi for talks

While on a visit to the UAE, Sharif was interviewed by Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV where he admitted that engaging in wars with India severely impacted Pakistan's economy and said that he is now seeking peace. "My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Modi is that let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning points like Kashmir. It is up to us to live peacefully and make progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources," he said.

Suppose the Indo-Pak relations improve after Pakistan agrees to stop providing safe haven to terrorists and curb cross-border terrorism, it would benefit immensely from the bilateral trade. According to the United Nations COMTRADE database, India exported $502.86 million worth of products to Pakistan in 2021 with pharmaceuticals, sugar and organic chemicals being the major products. Pakistan's prime destinations for wheat import have been Vietnam, the UAE, Turkey, Congo and Russia and it has spent over $2 billion from July 2020 to September 2022, according to Pakistani media outlet Dawn.

Currently, Pakistan is importing commodities such as sugar and wheat from more costly options in other countries instead of importing from India as it has to pay more for the logistics and shipping costs.