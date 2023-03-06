Wealth Of Imran Khan's Wife's Friend Witnessed Exponential Rise During His Tenure

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife's close friend Farhat Shahzadi's wealth saw a rise exponentially during his tenure, reported The News International. Farhat Shahzadi and her family have been busy expanding their business in different countries and most of the companies have been registered in the United Kingdom. This happened when Islamabad's former PM Imran Khan was seeking overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country. However, the PTI chief has termed the corruption charges as political victimisation by the present government.

Three companies were registered by Faraht's sister and one by Farhat Shahzadi and her husband from 2019 to 2021 during Imran Khan's government. As per a local news report, Shahzadi's family acquired four companies whose nature of business has been mentioned in the documents is Standard Industrial Classification (SIC). Whereas, Shahzadi's sister Musarat Khan owns around half a dozen companies in the UK. Both, Farhat Shahzadi and her husband Ahsan Iqbal Jamil, who are living abroad, have been facing corruption charges.



After the allegations were imposed, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan defended Farhat Shahzadi in a press conference. Although Federal Investigation Agency (FIA ) has registered a case against her under the Anti-Money Laundering Act and the authorities have planned to bring them back to Pakistan through Interpol. According to the media reports, her wealth increased by over four times from 2018 onwards. Shahzadi's husband Ahsan Iqbal Jamil with his three other partners hold the company Goldstar Euro Limited on May 14, 2020, in the United Kingdom.

Farhat Shahzadi and her husband acquired the company for money laundering purposes, as per the report citing sources. But her husband Jamil has refuted these allegations and has called them "mere allegations". The companies owned by Shahzadi's family have been buying and selling real estate and management of real estate on a fee or contract basis, stated the document. In the FIR, Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA) stated that Farhat Shahzadi has acquired an industrial plot of 10.3 acres for the Al Muez Dairy in the Faisalabad Industrial Zone, Islamabad, at a subsidised rate. The Shahzadi's family has registered a company Black Apple Investments Limited on November 9, 2021, DMK Enterprises Limited on July 4, 2019, including Dayyan Enterprises Limited, Al Muez Dairy, Maximum M K Tradings Ltd, and DKhans Constructions Limited, etc. However, DMK Enterprises Limited was dissolved in March 2021.