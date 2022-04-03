What Next For Imran Khan If He Loses No-trust Vote? Here's What Future Holds For Pakistan

With the no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan set to go on a vote, the incumbent PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf) Prime Minister requires a majority of 172 or more legislators in the National Assembly. While Khan need not to secure a majority during the voting session, it is of vital importance that he prevents the Opposition from garnering the support of 172 lawmakers if he seeks to continue the Prime Ministership. This holds relevance as prominent political parties filed the motion against Khan on March 8, deeming the PTI regime as the most 'corrupt government in Pakistan's history'.

As provided under Pakistan's Constitution, the Prime Minister is elected after a party/coalition secures a majority of the lower house of National Assembly with 342 members. Thus, a candidate needs the support of 172 or more, to vote in favour. The same is followed during a vote session of a no-confidence motion against the PM or their cabinet.

What happens if Pakistan PM Imran Khan loses no-trust vote?

It is important to decipher that Khan could still survive the vote if he receives fewer votes than the Opposition but it will be possible only if the latter does not get the requisite 172 votes. Also, if Khan loses the confidence majority, the National Assembly will continue to function until the five-year tenure concludes in August 2023. Following the end of the term, a General Assembly Election will be held within 60 days of the termination.

By rules, a vote will be conducted in the National Assembly to elect Pakistan's Prime Minister who will serve until polls are due. Notably, the new PM can call for a general election at the earliest, and does not have to wait until the term ends. Khan's critics say that Pakistan's National Assembly could be dissolved and general polls be conducted if a candidate fails to secure a majority to become the PM.

According to reports, Imran Khan has ordered lawmakers of his party PTI to abstain from voting and not attend the Assembly to mitigate any chance of dissidents supporting his ouster. In fact, absenteeism will not hinder Khan's aspirations to continue as the PM as he needs to ensure that his rivals do not amass 172 votes.

Khan, who has been alleging foreign conspiracy behind the Opposition's motion, has said that an early election was his preference as he is compelled to choose between resignation, trust vote or early elections.