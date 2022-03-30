What's In Imran Khan's 'Secret Letter'? Word-to-word Details Shared By Pak PM Accessed

The contents of the 'secret letter' Imran Khan keeps referring to as his purported trump card was shared by the Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan with select journalists on Wednesday. Now, more details of what's in this letter have come to the fore.

On March 27, Imran Khan waved a purported letter at his Islamabad rally claiming a foreign conspiracy was underway to remove him from power, touting the Opposition's no-confidence motion against him as a testimony of a foreign-funded move to topple his government.

The letter was based on the meeting of a Pakistan Embassy official with officials of the host country, which turns out to be the US. The details of the meeting were sent by the Pakistan ambassador in that country, which showed that the US and Europe were not happy with Pakistan's official stand on the Ukraine crisis and Imran Khan's visit to Russia before the onset of war after which he became the first world leader to be photographed with Vladimir Putin. The letter was sent to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

Word to word details of 'secret letter' briefed by Imran Khan to Journalists

“That Country’s” official told Pakistan Official that the US and Europe aren’t happy with Pakistan’s stand on Russia; we want something else

“That Country’s” official said, 'We believe that decision to visit Russia amid war is Imran Khan'ss decision, not of the Pakistani 'establishment

The Pakistan Official told “That Country’s” official that all including Army, MoFA and others were on board while decision-making on the Russia visit

“That Country’s” official to Pak officials: 'We aren’t happy with this, a vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven; otherwise Pakistan has to face dire consequences.' (THIS WAS ALLEGEDLY A DAY BEFORE NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION WAS FILED)

Pak Officials to “That Country’s” official: 'We should remain in touch'

“That Country’s” official to Pakistan: 'We will decide post No Confidence Motion whether to remain in touch or not.'

Geo News quoted Imran Khan saying that threatening language was used in the letter. "The premier refused to share the exact threatening words used in the letter," the channel reported, adding the name of the sender country was also not disclosed.

At present, Imran Khan has lost the majority in the assembly after key ally MQM-P joined the united opposition. Around 22 PTI lawmakers are also in touch with the opposition parties and joined a meeting of the Opposition on Wednesday evening.