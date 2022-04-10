Who Is Shehbaz Sharif? Pakistan Leader Of Opposition Likely To Succeed Imran Khan As PM

As the governing Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration was ousted after losing a no-confidence motion, the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, who is presently the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, is expected to be the new Prime Minister of the nation.

This came after Imran Khan's PTI lost with 174 votes in favour of the no-confidence resolution. Following Imran's ouster, Shehbaz Sharif had addressed the National Assembly by saying that Pakistan will "see a new morning, a new day". As per media reports, Sharif praised the Opposition for their patience, notably applauding former President Asif Zardari, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as well as various other party officials for their support and cooperation.

Furthermore, during a joint news conference of the opposition parties on March 30, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced Sharif's candidacy as the opposition's pick for Prime Ministership.

According to ANI, Sharif will most probably be chosen as the new Prime Minister.

Who is Shehbaz Sharif?

Born in the year 1951, to an industrialist family in Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who governed for nearly three terms.

Shehbaz Sharif has served three times as the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab state. He launched a bid for the Prime Minister's chair in August 2018 after establishing a reputation as an administrator. However, the last-minute decision by the Bilawal Bhutto-led PPP to withdraw from the PM vote had cleared the path for Imran Khan to be elected as the Prime Minister. Shehbaz Sharif became the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly after that.

In the year 1988, Shehbaz Sharif was elected to the Punjab Provincial Assembly, and in 1990, he was elected to the National Assembly. He campaigned for a Provincial Assembly seat again in 1993 and was elected as Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, ANI reported.

Following that in the 1997 elections, he was elected as the Chief Minister of Punjab for the first time. In February 2018, Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) without opposition.

Shehbaz Sharif, like his elder brother, has faced major corruption accusations. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had confiscated 23 properties owned by Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza, in December 2019 after suspecting them of money laundering. In September 2020, he was detained by the NAB in the same matter and jailed pending trial. The Lahore High Court granted him bail in the money laundering case in April 2021.

In addition to this, according to ANI, the components which have been favouring Shehbaz Sharif include the Opposition's solidarity against Imran Khan's "vindictive tactics", along with the military establishment's strong backing.

(Image: AP)