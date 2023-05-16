Who Is To Blame For Pakistan's May 9 Upheaval? Imran Khan Points Finger At 'agencies Men'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan pointed the finger at unnamed "agencies men" on Monday for the violent upheaval that transpired across Pakistan on May 9, the day of his arrest. In a clip shared on his official Twitter handle, Khan said that the perpetrators have shifted the blame on PTI as a means to justify the ongoing crackdown on leaders and supporters of the political party.

"We have ample amount of evidence to present to any independent inquiry that the arson and in some places shootings were done by agencies men who wanted to cause mayhem and blame it on PTI so the current crackdown would be justified," he said in the video.

We have ample amount of evidence to present to any independent inquiry that the arson and in some places shootings were done by agencies men who wanted to cause mayhem and blame it on PTI so the current crackdown would be justified. https://t.co/pQAcz1v6WT pic.twitter.com/NVgM0FVEnv — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 15, 2023

Last week, the Lahore Corps Commander's House and several government buildings came under attack by either being set ablaze or vandalised. According to Khan, the acts were part of an "organised conspiracy" orchestrated by miscreants who seeped their way into protests held by PTI.

Imran Khan calls for an inquiry into acts of vandalism

"I want an independent inquiry [into the vandalism]..," he demanded, continuing his narrative that it was a small part of a much larger scheme that he calls the "London plan." In a separate post on Twitter, the former premier also claimed that PTI protesters had nothing to do with an attack on the Jinnah House.

Our Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and my sisters clearly telling the protesters not to harm Jinnah house .



Clearly this was all stage managed by those who wanted to use this as a pretext to further crackdown on PTI , jail our workers and senior leadership along with… pic.twitter.com/qAE9reEvu5 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 15, 2023

He stated that instead, PTI Punjab chapter President Dr Yasmin Rashid and her sisters were "clearly telling the protesters not to harm" the property. "Clearly this was all stage managed by those who wanted to use this as a pretext to further crackdown on PTI, jail our workers and senior leadership along with me so that the assurances given to NS [Nawaz Sharif] in the London plan could be honoured," he alleged.