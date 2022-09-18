WHO Warns 'second Disaster' May Hit Pakistan As Deadly Floods Wreak Havoc In The Nation

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General expressed deep concern on Saturday regarding the possibility of the spread of diseases that could prove to be deadly in the aftermath of severe floods that were triggered by torrential monsoon rains in Pakistan. The WHO Chief, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “I am deeply concerned about the potential for a second disaster in Pakistan” referring to the possibility of a wave of diseases and deaths after the floods.

He further noted “following this catastrophe linked to climate change that has severely impacted vital health systems leaving millions vulnerable.” In support of his statement, Tedros informed that the water supply in Pakistan has been disrupted due to the floods, thereby forcing people to drink potentially contaminated or unsafe water. This is cited as a cause of concern as drinking from such sources can spread cholera and other Diarrhoeal diseases.

Pakistan is yet to recover from the after-effects of the floods

More than 14,000 people have died in Pakistan since June 14 due to severe floods. According to a UNICEF report, the floods have also raised the threat of the spread of waterborne diseases and malnutrition in the country. The local population of Pakistan is facing the brunt of the calamity as many public health facilities, water systems and schools have been destroyed or damaged.

Explaining the cause of concern further, Dr Tedros informed in his statement that still water enables mosquitoes to breed and eventually spread vector-borne diseases. This significantly raised the risk of the spread of diseases such as malaria and dengue.

Speaking about the adverse effect of the floods on health, the WHO chief suggested quick action to protect health and deliver essential relief services. He noted that “Health workers in Pakistan are stretched to the limit as they do all they can to deliver critical services amid the destruction.”

Following his address, the WHO chief announced an immediate release of $10 million from the WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies which enabled the organisation to deliver essential medicines and other supplies to the calamity-struck Pakistan. Meanwhile, the government of Pakistan and other partners are providing access to toilets to reduce the risk of disease along with safe drinking water to the victims.