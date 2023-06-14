Why Imran Khan Rules Out Talks With Pakistan Government?

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has ruled out talks with the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government but appeared eager to initiate a dialogue with the military establishment, calling them the "real" decision-makers in the country.

Talking to reporters on Monday after his appearance at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with multiple cases, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chairman said that politicians, including the incumbent rulers, were "powerless" and they have no authority to conduct the dialogue.

Responding to a question whether he was ready to hold talks with politicians on the charter of economy, Khan claimed the establishment is the “real decision maker and power is concentrated” within the military, the Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir has vowed to bring to justice all those "responsible for bringing shame to the nation on May 9" and said that such "orchestrated tragic incidents" would never be allowed again at any cost.

The PTI chief also accused former Army Chief General (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa of “backstabbing” him and said that he could have sacked Bajwa on at least three different occasions but exercised restraint, the report said.

The powerful Pakistan Army has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence and has wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

The former cricketer-turned-politician also said he did not believe in “vengeance and will strive for the rule of law” if he came to power again.

Talking about the discounted Russian crude oil that arrived in Pakistan over the weekend, Khan claimed that his government was buying Russian oil at 40 per cent less price.

“Is this a solution? Is this a reason for toppling my regime?” he asked.

Pakistan on Monday began transporting the much-anticipated Russian crude oil to a refinery in Karachi, the cash-strapped country's port city.

Dismissing the impression of being under pressure, Khan said he was more concerned for the economy.

He said that the debt servicing exceeded the federal budget, the economy was on the verge of default, and industry had almost collapsed and added that all the economic indicators declined in just one year.

Accusing the incumbent government of being responsible for the poor economy, the PTI chief said the only solution for the problem was to explore venues of income generation, mega reforms, and taking drastic measures.

In a military-backed crackdown on the PTI over the May 9 violence following Khan's arrest by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad in a corruption case, over 100 main party leaders and former lawmakers have so far defected and joined the Istekham Pakistan Party (IPP), led by another PTI deserter, Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Khan termed the recent departure of the main leaders of the PTI from the party ‘as a blessing in disguise’.

The PTI chief has declared that he would continue fighting for his cause even if all leaders of his party quit.

In the violent protests that followed his arrest, PTI workers vandalised over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time. Khan was later released on bail.

Khan expressed apprehensions about his military trial in connection with the violence and said that the authorities were turning “approvers to charge him” under the Army Act, the report said. He also termed trials of civilians in military courts as the end of democracy and justice.