'Will Carry Out Suicide Attack If Imran Khan Harmed': PTI Lawmaker Threatens Pakistan Govt

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) lawmaker threatened the Shehbaz Sharif government on Monday to carry out a suicide attack if a "single hair strand" of former PM Imran Khan's head is harmed.

"Even if a single hair on Imran Khan's head is harmed, those running the country be warned: Neither you nor your children will remain. I will be the first to carry out a suicide attack on you, I will not let you go. In the same way, thousands of workers are ready," Attaullah said in a video posted on Twitter.

This statement by PTI lawmaker came amid rumours of a "plot" to assassinate Imran Khan, who was recently removed from office after losing a no-confidence vote.

Imran Khan's security boosted

The Islamabad police department on Saturday night beefed up Imran Khan's security and sounded a high alert in adjoining areas of Bani Gala in the city. Section 144 has already been imposed in Islamabad and gatherings have been banned, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

"In view of the expected arrival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, which is a residential area located in Islamabad, security in the area has been beefed up and a high alert has been sounded. However, until now Islamabad Police has not received any confirmed news of return from Imran Khan's team," Islamabad Police tweeted.

"Security Division has deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala. A list of people in Bani Gala has not been provided yet to Police. Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and any congregation is not allowed as per orders of District Magistrate," it said.

"Islamabad Police will provide complete security to Imran Khan as per the law and reciprocal cooperation is expected from Security teams of Imran Khan as well," the police added.

Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan had earlier said that if anything happens to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, the act will be treated as an attack on Pakistan.

"If anything happens to our leader Imran Khan, will be treated as an attack on Pakistan. The response will aggressive - the Handlers will also regret," he said.

(With inputs from agency)