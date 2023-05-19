Last Updated:

Will Continue To Fight Till Last Ball : Imran Khan's First Reaction After Getting Bail

PTI chief Imran Khan got bail in the Jinnah House vandalism case and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Zille Shah murder case.

Isha Bhandari
Will continue to fight: Imran Khan's first reaction after getting bail

Imran Khan's interim bail was extended till June 2, 2023, by a Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday, May 19. The PTI chief’s first reaction after getting bail has come to the fore. 

'Will continue to fight till the end,” said the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan while speaking to reporters at the Lahore anti-terrorism courtroom, saying that he has never seen such a “crackdown” in the last 35 years. Imran said, “It seems as if all civil liberties and all fundamental rights are finished […] only the courts are protecting human rights now.” Khan further added that he would fight “till the last ball”, as per Dawn.

Imran Khan’s bail 

Khan appeared in the court on Friday where he was given bail till June 2. Previously, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan did not appear at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). 

Imran Khan got bail in the Jinnah House vandalism case and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Zille Shah murder case.

Zille Shah, who was a PTI activist, was allegedly hit by a car when he was trying to cross the road in Lahore. He was rushed to Services Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Massive unrest in Pakistan after Khan’s arrest

It is pertinent to note that, after Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, violent protests erupted. His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander's house), Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob, according to reports.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested over 7,000 PTI workers across Pakistan, 4,000 of them from Punjab for torching and vandalising the civil and military installations after violence erupted.

First Published:
