‘Will Disclose Name Of 2nd Officer Involved In Assassination Attempt’: Imran Khan

Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan on Wednesday threatened to disclose the name of a second military officer who he claimed monitored his “execution plan” from the control room along with Major General Faisal Naseer.

Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province on Thursday, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Khan alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Naseer were part of a sinister plot to assassinate him in the same way former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was killed in 2011 by a religious extremist.

“I will also disclose the name of the second officer who was sitting with Maj General Faisal in the control room from around 12 noon to 5 pm monitoring the execution of the plot (on Nov 3),” Khan tweeted.

Naseer is the chief of the counterintelligence wing of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

“I had discovered the assassination plot hatched against me almost two months ago & exposed it in public rallies in RYK (Rahim Yar Khan) on September 24 & Mianwali on October 7. Wazirabad assassination attempt followed the script," Khan said.

Khan underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday last and moved to his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. He is advised by the doctors to take rest for four to six weeks.

Punjab police have registered an FIR of the firing but did not include the name of the three suspects named by Khan. Interestingly in Punjab Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has a coalition government. PTI MZ NSA

