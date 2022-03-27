Will Imran Khan Sail Or Sink? A Look Into History Of No-confidence Votes In Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a tough situation right now, facing his most serious political threat after three and a half years in power, as a no-confidence motion will be held in the country. If he loses he will be ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Along with the opposition, a revolt has erupted within Pakistan's ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), with around two dozen PTI members speaking out against Prime Minister Khan.

The Opposition is organising rallies in Islamabad and other cities like Lahore ahead of the no-confidence motion in order to put further pressure on the government. In the meanwhile, at least 50 ministers from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf are refusing to appear in public, according to Pakistani media.

History of the no-confidence motion in Pakistan

This is not the first time in Pakistan's parliamentary history that the opposition has moved a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister. Before this, the opposition filed a no-confidence resolution against then-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto for the first time in 1989. However, Benazir Bhutto won while the opposition lost with only 12 votes. The no-confidence resolution against former Prime Minister Bhutto required 119 votes in the 237-member House to be successful. However, the motion received 107 votes in favour and 125 votes in support of Benazir Bhutto, with 5 members of the House missing.

The opposition also filed a no-confidence vote against former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz for the second time in Pakistan history back in August 2006, which was not successful as Shaukat Aziz won. The opposition needed 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly to pass a no-confidence resolution against Shaukat Aziz, but they only got 136, while Shaukat received 201 votes, according to Pipa News.

The opposition requires backing of 172 out of 342 members to oust Imran Khan

To succeed in its no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Opposition requires the backing of 172 out of 342 members of the National Assembly. If the opposition succeeds in passing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan, he will be the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to resign due to a no-confidence motion.

