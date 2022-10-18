'Will You Impeach Biden Next?': Pakistani resolution Against US President Triggers Giggles

Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly, on Monday, adopted a resolution against Joe Biden’s remarks on the country’s nuclear weapons, and demanded an apology from the US President, The Express Tribune reported. The resolution was passed by treasury lawmakers with a majority vote, amid objection from the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), which demanded the removal of the term "imported government" from it.

In spite of it, PTI lawmaker Ali Afzal Sahi went on to read the resolution as the PML-N abstained from voting. "Pakistan is one of the most important, responsible and sole Islamic nuclear states amongst the world’s largest seven nuclear countries," the resolution stated.

"The world recognises that our nuclear command and control system is one of the safest in the world. Pakistan knows how to protect its nuclear assets well," it added. The resolution further read that Biden’s statement is “tantamount to attacking Pakistan’s independence and sovereignty. The statement not only proved the negligence but also revealed a failed foreign policy of the ‘imported government’.”

“This House demanded the government to take strict notice of the statement and seek an explanation with a strong demand to the US to tender an apology over it,” it read.

Here is how the internet reacted to the resolution

Netizens, however, remarked on the futility of a provincial Pakistani assembly passing such a resolution. "Next, Punjab Assembly will impeach US president," wrote journalist Naila Inayat on Twitter, triggering somewhat of a laughter riot.

Last week, US President Joe Biden said at a Democratic party event that Pakistan is one of the "most dangerous countries" in the world as it has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion.” "This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what's going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," Biden had said.