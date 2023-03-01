A video surfaced on social media platforms showing a funny incident from a Pakistani cooking show where a contestant presented a store-bought biryani instead of cooking herself, which is actually the rule of all reality cooking shows.

The video that is widely making rounds on social media platforms shows a woman entering the audition room with a box of biryani and presenting it to the judges.

Confused with the presentation style, the judges asked if the woman needed plates so that she could serve the food to them, but the contestant simply said that the dish was not made by her.

Pakistan ka master chef can give tough competition to any comedy show in india.. 😂 😂 😂pic.twitter.com/oho7xwzZnt — Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) February 26, 2023

The candidate who auditioned in the cooking talent show was also seen as confused and then said that she came to know that the contestants are required to bring food for the judges, but nowhere was it mentioned that the food should be cooked by herself, and she revealed that she bought biryani from one of the best eateries in her area for the judges.

However, the judges were not at all happy with this fiasco and asked her to leave the show, but the contestant remained adamant that the judges should taste her store-bought biryani since she had spent her time and money on it. Soon the situation escalated, one of the judges left the seat, and the clip ended. Ever since the video has gone viral on social media platforms, users have been divided over the bizarre incident, with some saying that the woman did the right thing while others claiming that it is made-up drama and not a real incident.

One user who saw the clip wrote, "Wow." Where can I watch full episodes?" Another user's comment read, "She is absolutely correct." Khana lane ke liye bola Gaya tha, khud ‘pakane’ ke liye nahi." A third person took to the comment section and wrote, "It's a preplanned clip. In Pakistan, they make these kinds of dramas a lot." "Learn their culture, then post."

