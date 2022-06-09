World Bank Approves $258 Million To Improve Pakistan's Primary Healthcare Services

World Bank approved $258 million to improve Pakistan’s primary health care systems and to ramp up the country’s efforts toward universal health coverage, the financial institution said in an official statement. It said, “The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved $258 million for the National Health Support Program (NHSP) to strengthen primary health care systems and to accelerate national efforts towards universal health coverage in Pakistan.”

“The program complements ongoing investments in human capital and builds on health reforms that aim to improve quality and equitable access to healthcare services, especially in communities lagging behind national and regional-level health outcomes,” the World Bank said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan also said that Islamabad continues to “make strides in health reforms toward ensuring access to primary healthcare services, especially for children and women during pregnancy and childbirth…By strengthening provincial health systems, this program is foundational to building the country’s human capital and improving health and nutrition outcomes for its citizens.”

The financial institution elaborated that its program will focus on healthcare reforms across three main areas including healthcare coverage and quality of essential services, governance and accountability, and healthcare financing. Hnin Hnin Pyne, Task Team Leader for the Program also said, “NHSP creates a national forum for the federal and provincial governments to exchange lessons and collaborate on achieving sustainable health financing and high quality and coverage of essential services”.

“It also helps strengthen engagement between public and private facilities and better coordination among development partners on future investments in health,” Pyne added. It is to note that NHSP is co-financed by the International Development Association ($258 million) and two grants ($82 million) from the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents (GFF), including a $40 million grant for protecting essential health services amid multiple global crises.

World Bank also said that the program would benefit “all communities through improvements to provincial primary health care systems, particularly in approximately 20 districts that suffer from having the least access to health and nutrition services.” Pakistan has been a World Bank member since 1950 and since then the institution has provided $40 billion in assistance.

Image: AP

